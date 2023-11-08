Write-in candidate claims victory in Belhaven

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Election Day here in the East has come and gone, but one candidate’s victory from the Town of Belhaven stood out as the election day results are getting finalized.

Carrie Bonnie wasn’t even on the ballot - but she won as a write-in candidate for one of the two East-end Aldermen for the Town of Belhaven. Nathan Van Nortwick, who was listed on the ballot, won the other seat.

Bonnie says she moved out of West Virginia about five years ago, looking for a town where she could make a difference that had a laid-back lifestyle, and Belhaven was that place.

She decided to run for the alderman seat after the entry date ended, so she had to run her campaign a little differently from others.

“I just started talking to friends and neighbors and they just embraced the idea right away, and then I reached out and started walking the streets, meeting people, and asking people, what do you love about Belhaven, and what concerns you, where do you see our future, what’s your vision for our waterfront and housing situation,” said Bonnie.

Bonnie says the one thing she prioritizes the most is transparency, so she plans to build an ambassador program.

Kellie Hopkins, the director of Beaufort County Board of Elections says there is a reason a write-in victory was more likely to happen in this election.

“With such a low number of turnouts, write-ins can gain more votes, and we have smaller municipalities. when there are only 100 voters in a municipality of 300 in a municipality, then it turns out 30%, the total is not as high as you would see in a normal, general election year,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins added before everything is final, some election issues that still have to be worked out are approving voter intent, with some write-in ballots with partially written names, absentee mail-in ballots’ arrivals, and provisional ballots.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.