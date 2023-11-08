Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman stops her weekly bridge game to celebrate 102nd birthday

Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd...
Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.(Brookdale Senior Living)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Maxine Eastland, the dedicated scorekeeper, said she loves playing cards but agreed to take a break to celebrate her special day with her daughter and friends.

When asked her secret to longevity, Eastland said, “I couldn’t tell you. I just enjoy life,” adding that she drinks a glass of white wine every day.

According to Brookdale Senior Living, Eastland’s late husband was in the Air Force during World War II, so they moved around a lot, including time spent stationed in Germany.

“Maxine is an inspiration to all of us,” the senior living facility said. “She is always happy and so positive to be around.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits

Latest News

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
Nathaniel Olofintuyi during treatment
High school student gets liver transplant, scores touchdown just days after being cleared to play
Health officials say there's been an alarming rise in a potentially life-threatening infection...
Cases of syphilis in babies skyrocket