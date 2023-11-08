Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Veterans’ job fair today in Onslow County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, a job fair will be held in the east for Veterans just days before the holiday on Saturday.

The NCWorks Career Center - Onslow of the North Carolina Division of Workforce Solutions has partnered with the American Legion Burton Cowell Post-265 to hold a Veterans’ Job Fair/Career Expo.

Over 75 employers with career opportunities and resources are expected to be in attendance.

The fair will be held at the American Legion Burton Cowell Post-265.

It’s set to open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Veterans and active duty members.

The fair will then open its doors to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

Latest News

First Alert Forecast November 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 8, 2023
Pitt Community College host 26th annual Veterans Salute today
Connelly wins 4th term as mayor; Glover loses re-election bid
Connelly wins 4th term as mayor; Glover loses re-election bid
Greenville residents prepare to cast their vote at a polling place on November 7th.
Polls now closed in North Carolina for municipal elections