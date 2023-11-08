Veterans’ job fair today in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, a job fair will be held in the east for Veterans just days before the holiday on Saturday.

The NCWorks Career Center - Onslow of the North Carolina Division of Workforce Solutions has partnered with the American Legion Burton Cowell Post-265 to hold a Veterans’ Job Fair/Career Expo.

Over 75 employers with career opportunities and resources are expected to be in attendance.

The fair will be held at the American Legion Burton Cowell Post-265.

It’s set to open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Veterans and active duty members.

The fair will then open its doors to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

