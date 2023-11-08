UPDATE: Kinston officials release home fire and fatal fire cause

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators in the east have released updates on a home fire and a fatal fire that happened within five hours of each other earlier this month.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to two fires late last Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue crews discovered the body of 71-year-old Isaac Manley after putting out the flames consuming his home at 624 Fields Street early last Thursday morning.

Investigators say Manley died from smoke inhalation.

Prior to the fatal fire, fire crews responded to 502 Harding Avenue Wednesday night. Officials say no one was home during the time of the fire.

Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom and was an accident caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.

WITN is told the person living at the home on Harding Avenue was assisted by the Eastern Carolina Red Cross and Lenoir County Chapter with temporary housing accommodations.

