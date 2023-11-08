Teacher of the Week: Kim Dubois

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every Wednesday, WITN features an educator from across the east. This week, WITN introduces Kim Dubois.

Dubois is a fifth-grade teacher at John Small Elementary School in Beaufort County. She co-teaches over 40 students with CJ Oakes.

She has coached the athlete’s team at the school for the last three years.

Dubois believes the reason she is an educator is because of the community of people who have pushed her and guided her to be the best she could be, whether it was at home, in the classroom, or on a sports team.

“I am passionate about teaching, and I strive each day to remind students of how grateful I am they are in my class, and how we are family. Family always looks out for each other, and parents deserve comfort knowing their babies are well taken care of and in a safe learning environment,” said Dubois.

