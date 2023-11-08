Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teacher of the Week: Kim Dubois

Teacher of the Week: Kim Dubois
Teacher of the Week: Kim Dubois(Kim Dubois)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every Wednesday, WITN features an educator from across the east. This week, WITN introduces Kim Dubois.

Dubois is a fifth-grade teacher at John Small Elementary School in Beaufort County. She co-teaches over 40 students with CJ Oakes.

She has coached the athlete’s team at the school for the last three years.

Dubois believes the reason she is an educator is because of the community of people who have pushed her and guided her to be the best she could be, whether it was at home, in the classroom, or on a sports team.

“I am passionate about teaching, and I strive each day to remind students of how grateful I am they are in my class, and how we are family. Family always looks out for each other, and parents deserve comfort knowing their babies are well taken care of and in a safe learning environment,” said Dubois.

Nominate a teacher you believe goes above and beyond, here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

Latest News

First Alert Forecast November 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 8, 2023
Pitt Community College host 26th annual Veterans Salute today
Veterans’ job fair today in Onslow County
Connelly wins 4th term as mayor; Glover loses re-election bid
Connelly wins 4th term as mayor; Glover loses re-election bid