Students have hands-on experience while exploring future careers

GREENE COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Farmers, EMS, Police, and mail carriers are just a few of the jobs that came out to the first-ever Careers on Wheels event for 5th graders in Greene County.

“I just like helping kids and just to see what it’s like about being a teacher,” said 5th grader Sally Dyer.

Wednesday’s event was created with the hope of helping students learn what they want to do at a young age.

“The goal is to create career awareness in fifth grade 6 through 10th grade, career, exploration and then hopefully by the time their juniors and seniors will have them an internship apprenticeship and complete in their career pathways,” said Greene County School Career and Development Hayley Edwards.

With trucks, cars, and equipment, kids can get hands-on with possible future careers.

“It’s cool. I like the dogs; I like the trucks. It’s just like a cool event to go on,” said 5th grader Jamar’veon Watford.

WITN News also joined the fun and showed kids what a reporter’s day-to-day job is like.

Edwards said the goal of “Careers on Wheels” was to invite local businesses to show students a variety of future jobs.

“One of my main things I’m trying to stress is the community involvement and having people from the community in Greene County and kind of highlighting them too,” said Edwards.

While this is the first-ever Careers on Wheels, the school system is hoping to expand it next year by adding in fourth and possibly third graders.

National Technical Honor Society high school students helped set up the event for the 5th graders, along with handing out hot chocolate and popcorn.

