No one hit when shots fired inside Goldsboro Dollar Tree

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating shots being fired this afternoon inside a dollar store.

It happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the Dollar Treet on North Spence Avenue.

Officers say a fight between an employee and customers happened inside the store resulting in two shots fired.

No one was struck by the gunfire, according to police, and there were only minor injuries from the fight.

A news release made no mention of anyone being arrested for the shooting.

