Russell's First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions persist this afternoon; Rain chances increasing by the weekend

Cooler air headed our way early next week
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past several hours, much of Eastern NC experienced temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. For this afternoon expect mostly sunny skies. Air temperatures will approach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with a light easterly breeze. The brief change in the wind direction may keep a few of our northern communities slightly cool. The circumstances will change once again, heading into Thursday. The winds will change to the southwest, promoting clear skies and warmer temperatures. A few locations may approach close to record high temperatures on Thursday, as high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Towards the end of the week, a pattern change is on the horizon as a few midlatitude weather systems will impact Eastern NC. As of now, the best chance of rain for our area is from Friday evening to Saturday morning, and on Sunday.

Following the passage of the next cold front; afternoon highs will on reach into the low 60s and upper 50s through the weekend with overnight lows in the low 40s. The clouds will stay locked in on Sunday with a few showers possible as an area of low pressure tracks to our south.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

