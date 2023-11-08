Rocky Mount sending firefighters and brush truck to help fight WNC wildfires

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters and a brush truck from the Rocky Mount Fire Department are headed to western North Carolina to help fight a wildfire in Henderson County.

Firefighters at the Rocky Mount Fire Department said they are answering a statewide call for help from Henderson County to assist with battling the Poplar Drive Fire that is burning near Edneyville.

Officials in Henderson County say the fire had burned more than 431 acres and was only about 15% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Emergency Management and the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office have requested additional fire resources from across the state to help with fighting the fire, evacuations, and doing damage assessments.

