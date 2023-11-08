Pitt Community College host 26th annual Veterans Salute today

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the east is honoring those who served in the U.S. military Wednesday.

Today, Pitt Community College is paying tribute to current and former members of the nation’s military through its 26th annual Veteran’s Salute.

The on-campus ceremony is free and open to the public.

The salute will be held inside the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center this morning at 11 a.m.

