PCC hosts 26th annual Veterans Salute

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College held its 26th annual Veterans Salute to pay tribute to the men and women who have and currently serve in our nation’s military.

The ceremony featured the South Central High School drill team who posted and retired the colors, PCC Music and Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson, and the college’s Bulldog Beat who provided music while honoring members of the community who showed up Wednesday morning who served in the military.

A prayer for the nation was spoken by PCC Veterans Service Specialist Jason Monska, along with some words from PCC Veterans Affairs Coordinator Sonji Rowsom.

“It was just a small thank you for the veterans actually serving our country and keeping us safe. I just want to say thank you and I am sure we don’t do enough to let them know how much we appreciate them,” Rowsom said.

The event also welcomed members of the U.S. Army who had one of their vehicles on display.

“Makes me feel happy knowing that the community is here to support the people who serve and honorably serve us,” N.C. National Guard Staff Sergeant, Dakota Nelon said.

Lawrence Rouse, PCC President was there and is there every year to hold this event to show how much they care about veteran’s service and sacrifice. Rouse comes from a family of veterans and proudly spoke at the event about how much this means to him and the community.

“Makes me feel very well. My dad was a veteran of the Korean War and my son just retired from the military so I am just really proud of veterans and what they do,” Rouse said.

After the ceremony, the public was invited to Pitt’s Slocum-Bunch Veterans Center where they enjoyed lunch with those who attended.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.