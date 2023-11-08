Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

PCC hosts 26th annual Veterans Salute

South Central High School drill team attends PCC Veteran's Salute
South Central High School drill team attends PCC Veteran's Salute(n/a)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College held its 26th annual Veterans Salute to pay tribute to the men and women who have and currently serve in our nation’s military.

The ceremony featured the South Central High School drill team who posted and retired the colors, PCC Music and Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson, and the college’s Bulldog Beat who provided music while honoring members of the community who showed up Wednesday morning who served in the military.

A prayer for the nation was spoken by PCC Veterans Service Specialist Jason Monska, along with some words from PCC Veterans Affairs Coordinator Sonji Rowsom.

“It was just a small thank you for the veterans actually serving our country and keeping us safe. I just want to say thank you and I am sure we don’t do enough to let them know how much we appreciate them,” Rowsom said.

The event also welcomed members of the U.S. Army who had one of their vehicles on display.

“Makes me feel happy knowing that the community is here to support the people who serve and honorably serve us,” N.C. National Guard Staff Sergeant, Dakota Nelon said.

Lawrence Rouse, PCC President was there and is there every year to hold this event to show how much they care about veteran’s service and sacrifice. Rouse comes from a family of veterans and proudly spoke at the event about how much this means to him and the community.

“Makes me feel very well. My dad was a veteran of the Korean War and my son just retired from the military so I am just really proud of veterans and what they do,” Rouse said.

After the ceremony, the public was invited to Pitt’s Slocum-Bunch Veterans Center where they enjoyed lunch with those who attended.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

Latest News

5th graders have hands on experience with Career on Wheels.
Students have hands-on experience while exploring future careers
MAGNOLIA ARTS: AGNES OF GOD
Magnolia Arts Center sets the stage for “Agnes of God”
Poplar Drive brush fire
Rocky Mount sending firefighters and brush truck to help fight WNC wildfires
No one hit when shots fired inside Goldsboro Dollar Tree