NC Works hosts veterans job fair

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 2022 data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that just over 18 million veterans help to make up the nation’s workforce, and the unemployment rate was 2.8 percent.

To combat that – and pay tribute to the Veteran’s Day holiday – NC Works held a veterans job fair at the American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville. More than 95 jobs registered for the hiring event, with managers from some businesses available to review resumes and speak with job seekers on the spot.

With a variety of jobs to choose from and several veterans on the other side of the table, Veteran job seekers say they draw inspiration from these events.

“With a lot of other people here, they’re not the ones on the spotlight,” said OCLC’s Joshua Kruchesky.

“It’s pretty like inspiring basically by at one don’t work out you know I always got a second option,” added Christopher Doctor.

“To me it having a strong veteran presence most vets once you get out you hear about getting out and how tough it is having certain veteran groups being there answering those questions they were there when the economy was good meaning the veterans were there when the economy was bad. In this me up to the point that I could say I’m going to make it,” said Navy Veteran Fidel Padilla-Castillo

NC Works says they plan to have two more veteran job fairs for veterans to attend in June and November of 2024.

