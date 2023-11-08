Advertise With Us
NC WILDLIFE: Speed played role in Bath fatal boat crash

UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wildlife officers now say speed played a factor in the death of two Bath residents who died in a boating crash last weekend.

Authorities say 59-year-old Charles Bailey and his wife, 58-year-old Suzanne Bailey, died in an early morning boat crash on Sunday.

According to officials, multiple agencies went to help find an overdue boater in Bath around 2:30 a.m.

They found a crashed 2022 34-foot Fountain powerboat in a wooded shoreline near Dinah’s Landing, a public boat ramp. Both people were found dead.

Officials say Saturday afternoon, the couple had met family for dinner in Washington.

Investigators say that the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. and that speed has been confirmed as a contributing factor in the crash. They say other factors may have also played a part in the crash which is still under investigation.

There will be a graveside service for the couple at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Hobgood Cemetery in Hobgood. The family will receive friends on Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.

