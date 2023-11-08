Advertise With Us
Murphy to seek re-election to Congress

Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC District 3) has announced he is seeking re-election(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy announced on Wednesday that he is seeking re-election to his North Carolina third district seat.

“I am more energized than ever to continue the fight and take on the critical work ahead,” said Murphy. “I now humbly ask for your support to send me back to Congress in 2024 and continue to serve you and this great nation.”

Murphy, a republican, has been in Congress since 2019 when he was elected to replace Walter B. Jones who died in office. Before serving in Congress, Murphy served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019.

