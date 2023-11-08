Advertise With Us
Magnolia Arts Center sets the stage for “Agnes of God”

ENC at Three- Magnolia Arts Center puts on Agnes of God
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center is back with another production!

This one is called “Agnes of God” taking the stage from Thursday, November 16 through Saturday, November 19th.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 for general admission or $15 for seniors and students: CLICK HERE!

Director Dorothea Handron and actress Mary Brandon stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to share some behind-the-scenes, the synopsis and more.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details!

