Local athletes sign National Letters of Intent on signing day, a few local athletes earn spots at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day with local high school athletes signing college scholarships to play at all divisions. East Carolina keeping locals home on Wednesday, including two pitchers from the area who will play baseball for the Pirates.

Greene Central’s Braden Burress signed his letter to join ECU today in Snow Hill.

“It feels really good,” says Burress, “You know growing up here, Cliff came here, so it means a lot being able to follow in some footsteps and head to ECU and play there.”

D.H. Conley’s Riley Williams signed with the Pirates a short time later in Greenville.

“It means a lot to me you know hometown team,” says Williams, “I always wanted to go to ECU. Great culture there. Great Fans. It has just been a big dream of mine since I was little teeny first started going to games.”

Williams had four Conley baseball teammates sign their letters with him. Aaron Holley with NC Wesleyan, Landon Coleman with William Peace Univeristy, Carter Batts with Catawba Valley CC and Riley Treadaway with Wingate.

At J.H. Rose, golfer Luke Mosely signed his Letter of Intent to play at East Carolina. The individual state champion two seasons ago and was medalist at the east regional last year.

“You dream about it growing up. Playing athletics in college. It is pretty cool. It is a good feeling,” says Mosely, “There were coaches that reached out or I reached out to them. I just really like Kevin Williams. He is just a great guy. I feel like he is going to be a really good coach for me and help me take my game to the next level in the future.”

His teammate Will Guidry signed to play at UNC Greensboro.

East Carolina added a libero to their volleyball team that’s on the rise. Rampants Madison Mirra signing with the Pirates.

“Being born in Greenville, ECU has always been really special to me. I’m really excited to stay here and be around friends and family still. It will just be a really fun opportunity to create memories,” says Mirra, “Really exciting and it feels like all the years of hard work have finally paid off. I’m just really excited to make it official.”

Her teammates signed too. Emily Smith with Barton College and Shea Jenkins to Pitt Community College.

Rose girls soccer sending star striker Lauryn Taylor to the SEC. Taylor signing with Mississippi State and is now done playing for the Rampants.

“Just so excited to be surrounded by my friends and family who have gotten me to this point in my life. I am graduating early to go to Mississippi State,” says Taylor, “I mean it is D1 soccer. The SEC is crazy good.”

And she signed on her 18th birthday.

“I was a little like nervous like what do I do,” says Taylor, “They are all singing happy birthday. It was great. That is the most people who have ever sang happy birthday to me before. That was fun.”

Congratulations to all of the area athletes who signed and made official their dream to play college athletics.

