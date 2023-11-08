Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who worked at the Lenoir County jail became an inmate today.

Lenoir County deputies arrested Annette Daniels on two counts of sexual act by a custodian and one count of providing contraband to an inmate.

The 49-year-old Greenville woman worked in the jail kitchen, employed by Summit Staffing which has a contract with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say their investigation began Monday, showing that Daniels had a sexual relationship with an inmate and also gave them contraband.

A news release says the investigation into the crimes is ongoing.

