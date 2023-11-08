Jacksonville police release photos of suspect vehicle in Halloween BB gun shootings

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police investigating a string of BB gun shootings on Halloween in Eastern Carolina have released photos of a suspect vehicle.

The Jacksonville Police Department released two photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to multiple pellet/BB gun shootings within the city on Halloween.

Between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., police said there were multiple pellet/BB gun shootings that happened in the Brynn Marr, Ashley Park Apartments, and Jacksonville Mall areas of the city.

Investigators believe four men responsible for the shootings were riding in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Chevrolet Suburban.

Photo 2 of what Jacksonville PD is the car connected to pellet/bb shootings in the city Halloween 2023. (Jacksonville Police Department)

Police say the BB gun was described as a rifle with a red laser attachment.

Anyone with information on these shootings should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

