Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jacksonville police release photos of suspect vehicle in Halloween BB gun shootings

Jacksonville PD believes four men inside this car are responsible for BB/pellet gun shootings...
Jacksonville PD believes four men inside this car are responsible for BB/pellet gun shootings that happened within the city on Halloween 2023.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police investigating a string of BB gun shootings on Halloween in Eastern Carolina have released photos of a suspect vehicle.

The Jacksonville Police Department released two photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to multiple pellet/BB gun shootings within the city on Halloween.

Between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., police said there were multiple pellet/BB gun shootings that happened in the Brynn Marr, Ashley Park Apartments, and Jacksonville Mall areas of the city.

Investigators believe four men responsible for the shootings were riding in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Chevrolet Suburban.

Photo 2 of what Jacksonville PD is the car connected to pellet/bb shootings in the city...
Photo 2 of what Jacksonville PD is the car connected to pellet/bb shootings in the city Halloween 2023.(Jacksonville Police Department)

Police say the BB gun was described as a rifle with a red laser attachment.

Anyone with information on these shootings should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits

Latest News

Man dies in overnight fire in Kinston
UPDATE: Kinston officials release home fire and fatal fire cause
eCourts NC
Concerns rising around new digital eCourts system heading to east
Concerns rising around new digital eCourts system heading to east
Concerns rising around new digital eCourts system heading to east
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen