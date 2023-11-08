The Irreverent Warriors to ‘hike back’ to Emerald Isle for rare public screening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Irreverent Warriors of the Crystal Coast are doing its part to help improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

The group is hosting a rare open-to-the-public Hike Back Screening on Veteran’s Day this Saturday, November 11 at 6 p.m. at the Islander Hotel & Resort (located at 102 Islander Drive in Emerald Isle, N.C.)

The Hike Back is described as “the story of Irreverent Warriors, a free-spirited and unique organization started by Veterans for Veterans --- their mission is to end Veteran suicide.”

The screening will include a pre-screening cocktail hour with a cash bar, buffet-style catering, film screening and a time to bond with fellow military, veterans and supports.

Tickets are necessary for this event and can be purchased ahead of time for $10, and if you have issues viewing the QR code please CLICK HERE instead.

And if you’re unable to make it to the screening, but would like to make a monetary donation to this non-profit please CLICK HERE.

The group’s Ken Kleveta and Mathew Reeves stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to tell us more about the Irreverent Warriors, this special screening and why “no veteran should ever walk alone.”

For additional information about the Irreverent Warriors please CLICK HERE!

