Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

The Irreverent Warriors to ‘hike back’ to Emerald Isle for rare public screening

ENC at Three - Veterans Day mental health-focused event, The Hike Back open to public
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Irreverent Warriors of the Crystal Coast are doing its part to help improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

The group is hosting a rare open-to-the-public Hike Back Screening on Veteran’s Day this Saturday, November 11 at 6 p.m. at the Islander Hotel & Resort (located at 102 Islander Drive in Emerald Isle, N.C.)

The Hike Back is described as “the story of Irreverent Warriors, a free-spirited and unique organization started by Veterans for Veterans --- their mission is to end Veteran suicide.”

The screening will include a pre-screening cocktail hour with a cash bar, buffet-style catering, film screening and a time to bond with fellow military, veterans and supports.

IRREVERENT WARRIORS: HIKE BACK SCREENING
IRREVERENT WARRIORS: HIKE BACK SCREENING(WITN)

^^^You can catch a glimpse of the Hike Back Screening trailer and register for this event by scanning the appropriate QR code above!

Tickets are necessary for this event and can be purchased ahead of time for $10, and if you have issues viewing the QR code please CLICK HERE instead.

And if you’re unable to make it to the screening, but would like to make a monetary donation to this non-profit please CLICK HERE.

The group’s Ken Kleveta and Mathew Reeves stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to tell us more about the Irreverent Warriors, this special screening and why “no veteran should ever walk alone.”

Irreverent Warriors
Irreverent Warriors(WITN)

For additional information about the Irreverent Warriors please CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

Latest News

Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
Boating accident
NC WILDLIFE: Speed played role in Beaufort County fatal boat crash
ENC at Three - Veterans Day mental health-focused event, The Hike Back open to public
ENC at Three - Veterans Day mental health-focused event, The Hike Back open to public
ENC at Three- Magnolia Arts Center puts on Agnes of God
ENC at Three- Magnolia Arts Center puts on Agnes of God play