Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Healthy diet education is on the way in Eastern North Carolina

Mobile teaching kitchen and pantry launched to increase health and food literacy across Eastern...
Mobile teaching kitchen and pantry launched to increase health and food literacy across Eastern North Carolina.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina is a leading area for hypertension and diabetes, according to the ECU College of Allied Health Sciences.

Organizers say it will offer access to healthy ingredients and more knowledge on building a nutritional diet to uninsured, low-income diabetes patients in rural areas through their program, “Farm to Clinic Initiative.”

Yolonda Cristiani, the Executive director of the Hope Clinic said, “We’re stopping that generational curse of this is the way mama did it so now we’ve got to do the same thing, and we’re bringing healthier options to the county that haven’t been there before. The program has allowed a friend or family to come with the patient and so they’re already starting to bring trends back into the community of fresh eating.”

That means delivering fresh produce to rural neighborhoods and educating patients on food and health literacy.

ECU students will also learn how to teach patients about food skills through the program, which they say is a valuable opportunity.

Kensey Tarkington, an ECU kinesiology student who was introduced to the program, shared, “For us, it’s like a learning experience, but to them it’s real and it is their real life, and it is really privileged to be able to help these people. Just feels so lucky to be able to be here.

The program will also offer advice on physical activity that can contribute to a higher quality of life.

ECU says some of the ways the program will teach food and health literacy to diabetes patients will be through portion controlling and healthier ways of cooking such as sauteing and baking instead of frying.

The program also aims to provide simple processes and instructions for cooking so that it is easier to understand more people.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Fatal crash generic image
Man killed while helping to push disabled vehicle off Williamston bridge
NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

David Smitherman
Onslow County names new county manager
Robeson County Deputies Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear
SHERIFF: Two deputies shot in Robeson County
Election day in Pitt County
Voters speak about the importance of municipal election’s
State auditor indicted for using state vehicle for personal use
Decision on Greenville Tie Breakers shooting in the hands of D.A.’s office