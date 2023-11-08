Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Eastern Carolina movie theater that closed is getting huge upgrades, including an IMAX auditorium.

Golden Ticket Cinemas says the former Regal Grande movie theatre in Greenville will reopen as Fold Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande 14 later this holiday season.

WITN is told the complex will partially open this December.

Furthermore, Golden Ticket Cinemas says it’s bringing the region’s first IMAX screen to the theatre in Greenville. The IMAX Auditorium has a planned opening in 2024.

The Greenville Grande theatre at 750 Greenville Blvd SE closed in September 2022.

According to officials, the facility will include stadium seating, reserved luxury recliners, signature snuggle loungers, a wide assortment of hot food menu options that can be delivered to your seat, a full array of draft and bottled beer.

