Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greene County deputies make arrest in Maury break-in

Elmer Dixon
Elmer Dixon(Greene County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office say that they arrested a man today in connection with a break-in in the Maury area.

According to deputies, 58-year-old Elmer Dixon of Maury was arrested Wednesday on first-degree burglary as well as several other felony charges in connection with breaking into a home on Monday.

Deputies say that Dixon broke into the home shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the house around 4:20 a.m. they said that Dixon had already run away from the home after being confronted by the elderly homeowner.

Deputies say that Dixon hit the elderly homeowner who was trying to stop him from leaving before deputies got there.

Deputies said that Dixon was charged with first-degree burglary, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/Injure, and felony larceny. Dixon was also served with multiple orders for arrest for failure to appear on various other charges, from multiple counties.

Due to him being out on pretrial release, Dixon was given no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

Latest News

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
NC WILDLIFE: Speed played role in Bath fatal boat crash
Over $30,000 was raised for Riley's Army by Delcor's Teed Off At Cancer golf tournament.
Delcor raises over $33k for Riley’s Army with annual golf tournament
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen