Greene County deputies make arrest in Maury break-in

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office say that they arrested a man today in connection with a break-in in the Maury area.

According to deputies, 58-year-old Elmer Dixon of Maury was arrested Wednesday on first-degree burglary as well as several other felony charges in connection with breaking into a home on Monday.

Deputies say that Dixon broke into the home shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the house around 4:20 a.m. they said that Dixon had already run away from the home after being confronted by the elderly homeowner.

Deputies say that Dixon hit the elderly homeowner who was trying to stop him from leaving before deputies got there.

Deputies said that Dixon was charged with first-degree burglary, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/Injure, and felony larceny. Dixon was also served with multiple orders for arrest for failure to appear on various other charges, from multiple counties.

Due to him being out on pretrial release, Dixon was given no bond.

