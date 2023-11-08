Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Residents in a five-mile area around the plant have been told to shelter in place, and a nearby private school has been evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Grifton police provide update in Friday night shooting investigation
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM
FILE - A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York,...
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery