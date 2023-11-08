Advertise With Us
Delcor raises over $33k for Riley’s Army with annual golf tournament

Over $30,000 was raised for Riley's Army by Delcor's Teed Off At Cancer golf tournament.(Riley's Army & Delcor)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An outreach group that helps children and their family’s brave cancer battles has thousands of more dollars to help in their mission.

Delcor handed off an over $33,000 check to Riley’s Army on Tuesday in Greenville.

The money was raised through Delcor’s “Teed Off At Cancer” event that took place October 5th.

Riley’s Army provides support to children with cancer and their families across North Carolina.

Delcor has held the golf tournament in support of Riley’s Army each year since 2012. Over that time, $400,000 has been raised for the organization.

