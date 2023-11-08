Advertise With Us
Connelly wins 3rd term as mayor; Glover loses re-election bid

P.J. Connelly, Rose Glover(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s mayor easily turned back a challenge on Tuesday winning another two years in office.

P.J. Connelly got more than 60% of the vote, with Barbara Gaskins receiving just over 39%.

It was a very low-key race as the mayor won his third term in office.

Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover lost her bid for another term on city council, this after her arrest in August on charges she took money out of a dead man’s bank account.

Challenger Tonya Foreman received 60% of the vote in District 2, compared to Glover’s 40%.

Glover was not the only incumbent to lose re-election. In the at-large seat, Portia Willis defeated Will Bell, 47% to 41%.

