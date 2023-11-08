Concerns rising around new digital eCourts system heading to east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina courts are ditching paper and going digital with a new software application referred to as eCourts, and it’s coming to the east in 2024.

The North Carolina’s Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) estimates that over 1.8 million sheets of paper have been saved by the new eCourts systems.

The new system is intended to make North Carolina’s legal proceedings more accessible, but it has caused more headaches than relief.

The NCAOC Director, Ryan Boyce, tells WITN this upgrade has been a long time coming, however, there are still problems to address before the official rollout of eCourts.

“The whole thing should’ve been rolled out differently than it was. I don’t think it’s been vetted enough,” said Tyrell County Manager and Attorney David Clegg.

This new system was most recently launched in Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County on October 9th and will make its way to Eastern Carolina in February of 2024.

“You cannot make mistakes in court records. They’re like medical records. You just can’t have that. You don’t care about it until it’s your problem and your problem for some folks here in this system has been being arrested, and going to jail, and being traumatized by a night in a lockup when they thought they had done everything they were supposed to do when in fact they had done everything right,” said Clegg to WITN.

However, mistakes are being made.

In Mecklenburg County, people have since experienced problems such as wrongful arrests or extended jail time because of the eCourts transition with one even leading to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court, according to WITN’s Charlotte sister station WBTV.

Before Mecklenburg’s launch, WRAL in Raleigh reported another amended lawsuit accusing the $100 million dollar tech upgrade of major flaws out of Wake and Lee counties.

Ryan Boyce, North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts Director says with “moving to a system that’s more digital than paper, there’s a lot of changes in who’s entering the information, how that information is being shared with law enforcement and other partners. So, really just kind of changing those procedures that people have been used to working on for a number of years has really been the biggest challenge.”

As for here in the East, Tyrell County is just one of seven counties that will convert to the new eCourt system in February of 2024.

Clegg says, “I would’ve almost preferred this thing to have started in Tyrell County because our system is smaller, it’s more compact, and we find errors much more quickly than they would find them in the giant systems up in Mecklenburg County.”

The other six counties are Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Martin, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Washington.

WITN reached out to all seven counties here in the east shifting to the eCourts system. However, Tyrell County was the only one to speak to WITN. The others did not respond back in time or denied an interview.

Now moving forward, Boyce says preparation is key to ensuring a smooth transition for the official rollout of eCourts by the end of 2025.

Boyce says the NCAOC is launching training programs with each county expected to transition to eCourts next week.

To read more about the eCourts transition, head to The North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.