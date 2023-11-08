Charlotte FC fires head coach Lattanzio

CHARLOTTE (WITN) - Just days after making the MLS Playoffs Charlotte announced on Wednesday morning it has fired head coach Christian Lattanzio.

Assistant coach Andy Quy is also no longer with the club.

“We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the Club,” said Owner David Tepper in a written statement. “They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC.”

“A thorough and comprehensive search for the Club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta in a written statement from the club. “Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time.”

“We undertook an offseason evaluation of our organization and we’re confident this move is in the best interest of the Club for 2024 and beyond,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue in a written statement from the club. “Our Club will continue to be ambitious and strive to progress both on and off the pitch.”

Lattanzio had signed an extension through the 2024 season with an option for the 2025 season in 2022. He managed 63 games for Charlotte FC with 22 wins, 24 losses and 17 draws.

The club was eliminated from the playoffs in a brutal 5-2 defeat by the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Playoffs Wild Card Round.

