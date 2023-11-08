Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Apartments and cars hit by gunfire in Elizabeth City

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two cars and an apartment building were hit by gunfire in Elizabeth City on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were sent to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue after getting a call about shots fired in the Walker Landing area.

When they arrived, police said they found two cars that had been hit by bullets. They also said they found bullet holes in the exterior of an apartment building nearby.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when...
Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student
Brandon Currie
WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

Latest News

Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
Local athletes sign National Letters of Intent on signing day, a few local athletes earn spots...
Local athletes sign National Letters of Intent on signing day, a few local athletes earn spots at ECU
NC Works hosts veterans job fair
NC Works hosts veterans job fair
Write-in candidate claims victory in Belhaven
Write-in candidate claims victory in Belhaven
Residents in the east elect new city council members
Residents in the east elect new city council members