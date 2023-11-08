Apartments and cars hit by gunfire in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two cars and an apartment building were hit by gunfire in Elizabeth City on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were sent to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue after getting a call about shots fired in the Walker Landing area.

When they arrived, police said they found two cars that had been hit by bullets. They also said they found bullet holes in the exterior of an apartment building nearby.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

