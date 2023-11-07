Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Highs near 80 Through Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our warm weather continues for a few more days before changes arrive across ENC. Temperatures are expected to be near or in the 80s, especially on Thursday when southwest winds return. Even with sunshine and dry air, easterly winds on Wednesday may keep temperatures a few degrees lower than Tuesday. Clouds increase on Friday but rain chances remain low. A few showers will be possible through high school playoff football on Friday evening into Saturday. Late Saturday into Sunday may carry the best chance for rain with showers moving along the coast. Right now, this doesn’t look like a great chance of rain for everyone and rainfall amounts may not be high enough to help improve dry conditions. Sunshine returns next week but with much lower temperatures. Highs near 60s and overnight lows in the 30s are expected.

