Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Highs near 80 Through Thursday

Cooler and Rain Chances for the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our warm weather continues for a few more days before changes arrive across ENC. Temperatures are expected to be near or in the 80s, especially on Thursday when southwest winds return. Even with sunshine and dry air, easterly winds on Wednesday may keep temperatures a few degrees lower than Tuesday. Clouds increase on Friday but rain chances remain low. A few showers will be possible through high school playoff football on Friday evening into Saturday. Late Saturday into Sunday may carry the best chance for rain with showers moving along the coast. Right now, this doesn’t look like a great chance of rain for everyone and rainfall amounts may not be high enough to help improve dry conditions. Sunshine returns next week but with much lower temperatures. Highs near 60s and overnight lows in the 30s are expected.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Fatal crash generic image
Man killed while helping to push disabled vehicle off Williamston bridge
NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions expected to continue this afternoon
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions expected to continue this afternoon
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions expected to continue this afternoon
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warm on Tuesday; Cold front coming late week
First Alert Forecast November 7th, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 7th, 2023