Wayne County teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County teacher has resigned after being charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school he was teaching at, according to Wayne County Public Schools.

According to Wayne County Deputies, Hunter Grantham of Newton Grove was arrested on Friday after faculty at Southern Wayne High School reported that he had an inappropriate teacher/student relationship.

Deputies said the investigation showed that the relationship had been ongoing for several months and Grantham was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student.

Wayne County Schools said that Grantham had been a social studies teacher at Southern Wayne High School since August of 2022 and that he had resigned effective immediately on November 3rd.

“All WCPS employees are expected to maintain the highest professional, moral, and ethical standards in their interactions with students,” said WCPS Superintendent Dr. Marc Whitchard. “While we are limited in what we can say, as this is a personnel matter, we can say that the school district takes any concerns about inappropriate relationships or conduct by staff very seriously. We appreciate the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for its support with this matter.”

Grantham was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was initially held on no bond.

Deputies say that after his first appearance, Grantham received an $8,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.