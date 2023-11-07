Advertise With Us
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide

Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Walmart says its pilot program for sensory-friendly hours was such a big success that it plans to continue and expand the program.

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.

Walmart said the program will run indefinitely.

Earlier this year, Walmart tested out sensory-friendly hours on Saturdays only, with changes to make the stores less stimulating. The stores changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible.

“These changes may have seemed small to some, but for others they transformed the shopping experience. Our biggest piece of feedback? Keep it going!” Walmart said.

The retailer said it is working to see how to further improve the program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

