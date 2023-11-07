Voters speak about the importance of municipal election’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Election day is upon us, a day where residents can come out and cast their votes to decide who their local leaders will be.

“I think it’s important to vote in every single election,” said voter Sandra Stinson. “Every time there is an election. I am right here.”

With hopes of making a difference in their city.

“I think that even small votes count this for the mayor and city offices, and that’s as big as the presidency because they’re out in the public every day,” said another voter, Laura Gasains.

As of 4:00 p.m., 5,205 voters had come out to cast their ballot today, and for the first time, it is required to show a photo ID.

“You have to show your ID everywhere you go. It doesn’t matter where you go, the bank, the doctors, wherever you have your photo ID, I think it’s a great idea,” said Stinson.

This year, some of the seats up for grabs include Greenville’s mayor, five Greenville city council positions, and the mayor of Ayden.

Voter John Fields says everyone should exercise their right to make their voice heard.

“My dad taught me that since I was big enough to walk, and I think it’s critically important to have a say in not only national elections but local elections,” said Fields.

WITN also spoke to the Pitt County Board of Elections Director, and he said that everything at the polls has gone smoothly so far, with no issues.

Also, according to the director, only a little over 4-thousand people took advantage of early voting, and Pitt County reported over 119-thousand registered voters in August of this year, meaning only about 3.6% of registered voters took advantage of casting their vote early.

