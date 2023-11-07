Sports Spotlight: Hard work leads to record setting season for North Pitt’s Little-Burgess

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt football had one of North Carolina’s top wide receivers this season in Kamien Little-Burgess. The senior is one of those hard work paid off kind of players and we feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“One of my boys, Javion Cherry, he really motivated me to come play football for North Pitt,” says North Pitt senior wide receiver Kamien Little-Burgess, “Came out here, and ever since then, I have just been loving the game of football.”

North Pitt senior Kamien Little-Burgess is truly a case of hard work can lead to big things.

“Not playing my sophomore year, or last season I came and got a concussion midseason. I didn’t really get to play like that,” says Little-Burgess, “So this season I just had that mindset to come harder than ever, play hard, play with confidence, and finish strong.”

So, for his senior year, he developed a connection with North Pitt quarterback Famous Wilson

“Play catch with each other before practice, come out here before everybody. Work hard, throw, throw routes,” says Kamien, “Stay after school, stay after practice, run routes to make sure everything on key.”

So much of a connection they would make in play changes together for greater success.

“Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams when he was there connection,” says North Pitt Head Coach CJ Wilson, “It’s always a duo. You got to have a good quarterback, got to have a good receiver to run routes the right way. Sometimes I call the play in the game and sometimes he will switch it.”

“If I see the DBs either they are playing off or not doing their job, I will point it out,” says Kamien, “And next play, next thing you know it worked.”

It led to the best receiving season in school history for Little-Burgess. 1391 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“Hard work started paying off over the summer,” says Little-Burgess, “Coming to practice over the summer, weightlifting all that.”

According to Max Preps he currently ranks second in the state in receiving yards this year.

“My receivers coach really helped me a lot training,” says Little-Burgess.

And both he and his coach believe he can continue his growth at the next level.

“That is my main goal to continue playing sports, continue playing football,” says Kamien.

“He is one of the best I have ever seen. I played at the top level,” says Wilson who played for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, “He has what it takes. He has the speed, the work ethic.”

North Pitt had its season ended in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday at West Craven.

Little-Burgess says he is working with coach Wilson to find a college home for next fall.

