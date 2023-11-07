Advertise With Us
SHERIFF: Two deputies shot in Robeson County

Two deputies were shot in Robeson County on Tuesday.
Two deputies were shot in Robeson County on Tuesday.(WRAL - Sky 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two deputies have been shot in Robeson County.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, two Robeson County Deputies were shot Tuesday near Old Springs Road outside of Maxton.

Wilkins said that both of the deputies were being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, but would not say where they were being treated.

Wilkins also said that a suspect was shot and was flown to a hospital for treatment, the hospital for the suspect was also not released.

The sheriff said that he has requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation and the ATF as well as other agencies from around the county and state,

This is a developing story, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

