Russell's First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions expected to continue this afternoon

Clouds and cooler air coming for Veteran’s Day
Russell James
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures across most spots this afternoon are already approach the mid to upper 70s. There is a chance that most of Eastern NC could approach close to 80, before cooling down over the evening hours later tonight. This above average temperature pattern will continue throughout the week with mid 70s forecasted for Wednesday, and low 80s likely Thursday afternoon. High pressure overhead will keep us dry through late Friday.

Towards the end of the week, a couple low pressure systems is forecast to develop over the Upper Midwest and the Deep South. The low pressure systems along with a cold front, will gradually move eastward toward The Carolinas. The next best chance of rain for Eastern NC will arrive Friday evening through Saturday morning. Eastern NC could certainly use the rain as several locations are beginning to experience abnormally dry conditions.

Following the passage of the next cold front; air temperatures will quickly descend into the lower 60s during the weekend. As the sunshine returns, it will come with a steady breeze out of the north, which could lead to a wind chill by the start of the following week.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

