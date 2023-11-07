Postal inspectors offering $100,000 reward in Pitt County post office break-ins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $100,000 in a case of multiple post office break-ins in Pitt County.

Post offices in Greenville, Falkland, and Stokes were burglarized between September 3rd and October 20th.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the post office on East 10th Street in Greenville, which is across from ECU, was broken into on October 16th, while the main Greenville post office on West 2nd Street was hit on October 20th. The Stokes post office was hit on September 3rd, while the one in Falkland was burglarized the next day.

Inspectors did not say what was taken in the burglaries.

If you have information on these break-ins, call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.

