Pitt County Board of Education prepares to update policies in compliance with new “Parents’ Bill of Rights” law

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Board of Education members sat unruffled Monday night, as they waited for parents to speak their peace about a new controversial law.

Session law 2023-106 also referred to as the so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights” is being implemented into school districts statewide.

With the law, parents now legally have a say in what their children will or won’t be exposed to in the classroom.

“We’ve got confidence in our board and I think our public has confidence in the board for us to do the right thing,” said Don Rhodes, Pitt County Board of Education Chairman.

The access parents will be granted when it comes to their children’s learning materials and curriculum, are one of the many things that Rhodes says has been in place for them.

“We’re already doing majority of the things on Parents’ Bill of Rights,” Rhodes said. “I think we’ve just had to sure up a few things.”

Rhodes says the new state requirements surrounding pronouns was the biggest hurdle. For example, the school board will need the parents ‘ok’ if a student wants to go by a different name or pronoun.

“My daughter’s name is Eleanore and we call her Ellie but unfortunately, we’d have to get permission to call her that in our school system,” Rhodes said. “It’s an issue that we had to let the public know about.”

All in all, the Pitt County school board wants to make sure they’re in compliance because they say every child in the coastal plain matters.

For those still seeking further information on the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the Pitt County school system has a link on its website that details the legislation.

The school board has until January to update their policies and say they’ll vote on the new requirements at their December meeting.

