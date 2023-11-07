Onslow County names new county manager

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Interim County Manager David Smitherman has been selected to fill the role permanently.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners appointed Mr. Smitherman to serve as County Manager during a special meeting on November 7, 2023. Smitherman was initially selected for the Interim County Manager role on September 6 and was sworn in on October 4.

“David Smitherman brings to this role a wealth of knowledge, experience, and most importantly a love of service,” said Tim Foster, Chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about this new chapter in the leadership of our wonderful County and look forward to working with him to make Onslow County an even greater place to live, work, and play.”

Before Onslow County, Smitherman most recently served as County Manager in Pittsylvania County, Virginia from 2016-2022 and was previously the County Manager for Lee County, North Carolina. Smitherman also served as Interim Onslow County Manager in 2009.

Smitherman says he is ready to make great things happen in Onslow County. “Our employees are exactly the way I remember them fifteen years ago, extremely hard working and wanting to do good things. Onslow County government is in a terrific place because the Board of Commissioners have provided the tools and resources we need for our organization to achieve excellence and I look forward to working with staff at all levels to make that happen.”

