Newly released hospital safety grades assess Eastern Carolina hospitals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has the third safest hospitals nationwide, according to the Leapfrog Group, which is a national watchdog organization for healthcare safety.

According to the newly released report from Leapfrog, these grades are the first to reflect hospital performance post-pandemic. CarolinaEast Medical Center earned an “A,” and hospital leaders say they had to focus on specific areas to accomplish this.

Leapfrog assessed hospital safety by grading about three thousand general hospitals on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents, and infections.

Around 30% of the hospitals across the nation received the letter grade A, showing much less healthcare-acquired infections since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those hospitals, CarolinaEast Medical Center was one of the hospitals that received an A.

Dawn Peele has noticed certain areas they have improved significantly on as a Vice President of quality and compliance that helped them advance to a safer hospital.

Peele said, “Our medications, our barcode scanning, our hand washing-really focusing on that, our physician order entry, really managing the patient across the care team has really helped us to achieve this. we’re just really happy and it was a team effort so thank you to all the staff and physicians and the administration for supporting us.”

Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis says, that despite this victory, he still sees room for improvement.

“Some of the things we are working on are fall prevention, making sure that our patients are safe while they are here in the hospital, and prevention of bed sores,” Davis shared.

A priority right now for CarolinaEast is hand hygiene, especially because we’re in the midst of flu season.

One other change CarolinaEast Medical Center made this year is that they actively participated in the leapfrog survey themselves, compared to previous years when the surveys were based on publicly reported data.

Another hospital in the east, ECU Health, earned the letter grade “C’” " They told WITN in a written statement, that they are identifying opportunities for continuous improvement and implementing practices to achieve the best outcome for patients.

