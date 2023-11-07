WARRANT: Trooper grabbed woman around her throat, causing her to fall to ground

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are new details on the arrest of a state trooper in Wilson County.

Trooper Brandon Currie is on administrative duty following his arrest on Monday for assault on a female.

The 37-year-old Currie, who lives in Lucama, has been a trooper stationed in Edgecombe County for about nine months.

Warrants obtained by WITN say the offense happened on October 29th. Currie is accused of grabbing the victim around her throat, “causing her to fall to the ground and cause red marks and bruising on her neck and face, back and arms.” The woman is a family member, according to the warrant.

Currie graduated from the Highway Patrol Academy on May 5th. He was released this morning on a $2,500 bond.

Trooper Brandon Currie is shown at his May 5, 2023 graduation from NC Highway Patrol Basic Academy. (NCSHP)

