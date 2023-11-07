Municipal elections today across Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters across Eastern Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to elect local leaders.

Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.

Just like in early voting, those wanting to vote will now have to present an approved photo ID for the first time. To find out where your polling place is, click here.

North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Bell says the turnout for municipal elections has traditionally been low. Bell says this is unfortunate as many municipal leaders make decisions on parks, zoning, how many police officers and firefighters a town has, and more.

“These are really critical services that municipal leaders decide upon but unfortunately, for good and for bad, there’s not as much campaigning dollars that go into these though,” said Bell. “We have seen large amounts of money go into some of these municipal elections, but it never really has quite the draw that we certainly see in presidential elections.”

In Greenville, a mayor, and 5 council seats are up for grabs, In Kinston three council members will be elected, in Jacksonville one city council seat, in Washington the mayor and five council positions, and in Williamston the mayor and 5 commissioners will be selected.

For a complete list of races that WITN will cover today, you can click here.

In Pitt County, the Board of Elections Director says only 4,397 people took advantage of heading to the polls early. Pitt County reported 119,908 registered voters in August 2023, meaning only about 3.6% of registered voters took advantage of casting their vote early.

According to data based on early voters, the busiest time to vote in Pitt County is between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Pitt County website now offers estimated wait times for its 40 precinct voting locations.

Polls open this morning at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

