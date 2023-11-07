Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warm on Tuesday; Cold front coming late week

Clouds and cooler air coming for Veteran’s Day
First Alert Forecast November 7th, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got another beauty day on tap Tuesday with sunny skies and warm afternoon temps. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s with a SW breeze at 10 mph. We’ll keep the mercury in the mid to upper 70s through Friday with some low 80s likely Thursday afternoon. High pressure overhead will keep us dry through late Friday.

Towards the end of the week, a low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Upper Midwest. The low pressure along with a cold front, will gradually move eastward toward The Carolinas. The next best chance of rain for Eastern NC will arrive Friday evening through Saturday morning. Eastern NC could certainly use the rain as several locations are beginning to experience abnormally dry conditions.

Following the passage of the next cold front; air temperatures will quickly descend into the lower 60s during the weekend. As the sunshine returns, it will come with a steady breeze out of the north, which could lead to a wind chill by the start of the following week.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Fatal crash generic image
Man killed while helping to push disabled vehicle off Williamston bridge
NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.
Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina

Latest News

First Alert Forecast November 7th, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 7th, 2023
Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.
Municipal elections today across Eastern Carolina
Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina
Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County