Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warm on Tuesday; Cold front coming late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got another beauty day on tap Tuesday with sunny skies and warm afternoon temps. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s with a SW breeze at 10 mph. We’ll keep the mercury in the mid to upper 70s through Friday with some low 80s likely Thursday afternoon. High pressure overhead will keep us dry through late Friday.

Towards the end of the week, a low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Upper Midwest. The low pressure along with a cold front, will gradually move eastward toward The Carolinas. The next best chance of rain for Eastern NC will arrive Friday evening through Saturday morning. Eastern NC could certainly use the rain as several locations are beginning to experience abnormally dry conditions.

Following the passage of the next cold front; air temperatures will quickly descend into the lower 60s during the weekend. As the sunshine returns, it will come with a steady breeze out of the north, which could lead to a wind chill by the start of the following week.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

