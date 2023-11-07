Advertise With Us
Hornets guard Rozier to miss a few games with a groin injury

The Hornets host the Wizards on Wednesday night
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte Hornets starting guard Terry Rozier will miss the next two games against the Washington Wizards with a left groin strain, the team announced.

The Hornets host the Wizards on Wednesday night before facing them on the road Friday night.

Rozier was injured on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers, leaving the game in the second half after scoring 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting and sparking a third quarter comeback. Rozier has scored at least 20 points in all five games he has played this season and is averaging 22 points per game.

The team said additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

