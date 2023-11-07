Health official talks about the dangers recalled fruit pouches could bring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s time to check your cupboards because some popular fruit snacks are being recalled by the FDA.

Wana Bana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée, Schnucks Cinnamon flavored, and Weis brand Cinnamon Applesauce have all been pulled from shelves because of possible lead.

“Genuinely, there is no safe level of lead for children, and there’s many studies that link let exposure to other downstream effects,” said Susan Kansagra, the North Carolina State Health Officer.

The investigation started with children in North Carolina after the FDA said they have higher lead levels in their blood, and Wana Bana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée is a common source that can cause major issues.

“Some of those effects include difficulty learning. It can also damage the brain and make it harder to learn in the future. It can cause behavioral problems. It can also impact speech and hearing, so there are some of these longer-term effects,” said Kansagra.

Melanie Curtis has two toddlers and says you have to watch what you’re feeding your kids.

“That’s just insane. I mean, that just shows me people aren’t paying enough attention to what they’re producing out there, and parents just need to be a lot more mindful,” said Curtis.

Grandparent Dawn Collins says she reads all the ingredients in products to make sure they’re safe for her grandkids.

“Read the ingredients on the back of it. If there’s an ingredient, I don’t know what it is. I Google it to find out what it is,” said Collins.

Even so, labels won’t always tell you everything.

Health officials say if you are afraid your child’s been exposed, get them tested.

Wana Bana, the brand that sparked the cases in North Carolina, can be found at Dollar Tree, Sam’s Club, and Amazon.

The State Health Officer recommends getting your child tested if you think they may have been exposed to lead.

