Greenville police ID car that struck & killed former ECU student

Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when he was hit.
Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when he was hit.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have identified a car that struck and killed a former East Carolina University student Saturday night.

Michael Hicks, 23, was walking in the southbound lanes of Allen Road near Briarcliff Drive when he was hit. The car kept going.

Police this afternoon released a picture of the suspect vehicle, a white or silver car with damage to its front left headlight.

It was last seen heading north on Allen Road toward Stantonsburg Road.

Anyone with information on the car should call Greenville police at 252-329-4188 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

