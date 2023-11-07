ECU men’s basketball opens up with big win over Ferrum, women win on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball opened the season at home with a 91-61 win over division-III Ferrum College at Minges Coliseum on Monday night.

Brandon Johnson leading the way with a game-high 29 points. A career high for Johnson.

Ezra Ausar had 13 points. Both RJ Felton and Quentin Diboundje chipped in 11 points each.

The Pirates never trailed in the game. A win to start the season but coach Schwartz was disappointed in his defense.

“Not pleased with at all with our defense I mean not at all. Very unhappy with how we played defensively. We are going to fix it,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz, “That being said I do think the the intensity, the physicality over the course of 40 minutes maybe wear them down a little bit. Staying out of foul trouble that was a positive maybe you could find a small silver lining. We just got a lot to fix with our defense.”

The ECU women’s basketball team rolled at Elon 68-37 to open the season 1-0 as well. Danae McNeal had a game-high 22 points to lead the way for ECU. Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner had 16 points and 7 rebounds. They have their home opener on Thursday night at 6 PM against USC-Upstate.

