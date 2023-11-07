Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU men’s basketball opens up with big win over Ferrum, women win on the road

Pirates men earn 24th straight opening game win
ECU men’s basketball opens up with big win over Ferrum, women win on the road
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball opened the season at home with a 91-61 win over division-III Ferrum College at Minges Coliseum on Monday night.

Brandon Johnson leading the way with a game-high 29 points. A career high for Johnson.

Ezra Ausar had 13 points. Both RJ Felton and Quentin Diboundje chipped in 11 points each.

The Pirates never trailed in the game. A win to start the season but coach Schwartz was disappointed in his defense.

“Not pleased with at all with our defense I mean not at all. Very unhappy with how we played defensively. We are going to fix it,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz, “That being said I do think the the intensity, the physicality over the course of 40 minutes maybe wear them down a little bit. Staying out of foul trouble that was a positive maybe you could find a small silver lining. We just got a lot to fix with our defense.”

The ECU women’s basketball team rolled at Elon 68-37 to open the season 1-0 as well. Danae McNeal had a game-high 22 points to lead the way for ECU. Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner had 16 points and 7 rebounds. They have their home opener on Thursday night at 6 PM against USC-Upstate.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Fatal crash generic image
Man killed while helping to push disabled vehicle off Williamston bridge
NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.
Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina

Latest News

Rose wins round 3 state soccer playoff match
J.H. Rose tops Lee County to reach fourth round of state playoffs, area scores
ECU men’s basketball opens up with big win over Ferrum, women win on the road
ECU men’s basketball opens up with big win over Ferrum, women win on the road
J.H. Rose tops Lee County to reach fourth round of state playoffs
J.H. Rose tops Lee County to reach fourth round of state playoffs
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)...
Hornets fall to Mavericks on the road