Deputies charge Newport woman with Hubert drug death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is accused by deputies of providing the drugs that led to the death of a man earlier this year here in the east.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Destiny Smith, 23, of Newport, was arrested November 2nd and charged with death by distribution of controlled substances.

It was back on January 13th that deputies responded to a home on Turtle Cove Boulevard in Hubert and found 46-year-old James Strickland dead.

Investigators said it was revealed that Smith provided the victim with drugs that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Officials said an autopsy revealed that Strickland died from fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.

Smith is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

