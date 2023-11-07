Advertise With Us
Decision on Greenville Tie Breakers shooting in the hands of D.A.’s office

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The next steps surrounding a shooting outside of Eastern Carolina sports bar in October is in the hands of the district attorney’s office.

Lt. Justin Wooten with Greenville police said Tuesday that the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case surrounding the October 22nd shooting outside Tie Breakers on Smythewyck Drive.

A witness said two men were fighting each other on the patio just before one was shot.

WITN learned that Marcus Gardner, 42, was wounded by gunfire and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

