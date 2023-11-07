Community college honors veterans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Many Veterans pursue higher education after serving our country, and in the lead-up to Veteran’s Day this weekend one college in the east is making sure vets are feeling the love.

Students, Veteran Affairs, and other members of staff at Craven Community College began observance for Veteran’s Day today on campus.

Students who are veterans were able to visit the Veteran Affairs office to find information on resources throughout the campus, while other students and staff helped put together a flag plot with names of veterans posted on each of the flags.

Some of the Students said this holiday is personal for them – while staff who are also veterans – expressed the importance of this week’s observance.

“It is important because both my parents are actually veterans and so they both served. And so, it’s just one of those things where it’s showing that I do care about my parents,” said Student Government President, Hannah Benischek.

“So it’s important to let our students know and kind of keep them in remembrance of what our veterans have done those that are with us and those that are not,” said Marine Corps veteran, and Veteran Affairs Coordinator Philly Solano.

“It brings back some camaraderie for people that have stopped serving to be with their brothers and sisters that have served in the military,” said fellow Marine Corps veteran, and Veteran Affairs staff member Tommy Johnson.

Thursday the Havelock Campus of the community college will host a Veteran’s Day lunch for veterans, active duty service members, and their families.

