Carteret County courthouse goes green for veterans

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A courthouse in the east is going green in appreciation of local veterans.

Carteret County Government shared that it is illuminating the cupola at the historic courthouse in Beaufort through November 12th.

They said the move is part of Operation Green Light, a national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners to support military veterans.

Carteret County is encouraging residents and businesses to join them in swapping out one light bulb in their homes for a green one in appreciation and support for local vets.

You can read more about their efforts here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.